22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 4.7%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 103,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,844,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

