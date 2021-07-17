243,145 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,853,000. Crown Castle International accounts for about 3.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.11. 734,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $203.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

