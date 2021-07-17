2,550 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of STT traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

