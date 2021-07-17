2,654 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

ZEUS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.