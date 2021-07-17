$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 million to $28.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.77 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

