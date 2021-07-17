3,030 Shares in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $68.09 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01.

