3,094,900 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Purchased by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,094,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,582,000. Vonage comprises 2.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Vonage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

