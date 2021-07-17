$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $313.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,861.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

