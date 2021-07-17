3,185,704 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,185,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,180,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 8,928,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

