32,737 Shares in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.