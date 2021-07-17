4,243 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

