4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FFNTF remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. 752,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
