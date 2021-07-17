4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FFNTF remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. 752,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

