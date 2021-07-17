50,000 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

