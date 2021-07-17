50,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.