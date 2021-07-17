50,000 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFFU. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

