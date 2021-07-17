$58.77 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $58.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 37,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

