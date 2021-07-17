$705.60 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce sales of $705.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.10 million and the lowest is $695.10 million. Carter’s reported sales of $514.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CRI traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 330,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

