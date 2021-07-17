$746.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $746.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.42 million to $772.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.61.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.