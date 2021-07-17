75,000 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $131,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of ROCRU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,154. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

