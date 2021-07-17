760 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $831.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $780.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.