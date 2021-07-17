$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.39 million and the lowest is $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.