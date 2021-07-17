8,000 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $85.67 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

