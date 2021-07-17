8,500 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $61.95 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.