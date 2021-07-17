858,381 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of TS Innovation Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $31,976,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $434,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSIA opened at $11.02 on Friday. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

