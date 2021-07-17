90,000 Shares in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGNYU. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,265,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,683,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

OTCMKTS:IGNYU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

