$91.37 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report $91.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.55 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in comScore by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 424,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,834. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

