97,288 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,235,463 shares of company stock valued at $494,707,249. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.