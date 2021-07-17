Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,331 ($17.39). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 444,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1,477.78.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

