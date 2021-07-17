Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,074. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,268 shares of company stock worth $12,805,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $10,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $4,358,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

