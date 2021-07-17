Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $32,015.13 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13.
ABMD opened at $317.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.