Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $32,015.13 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13.

ABMD opened at $317.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

