Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $241.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $236.02 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

ABMD stock traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.98. The company had a trading volume of 152,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,421. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.81. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Abiomed by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

