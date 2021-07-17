Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

