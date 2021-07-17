Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $311.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.06. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.