Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 526.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,445 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

