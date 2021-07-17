Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

