Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $380.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $11,320,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

