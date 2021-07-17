Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Sells 121,869 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $1,546,517.61. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 50,200 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $601,396.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02.

GCMG opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $13,320,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

