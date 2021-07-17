Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns bought 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

