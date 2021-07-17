AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.87 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $42.55 million and $24.87 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 132,137,696 coins and its circulating supply is 123,695,219 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.