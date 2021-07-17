ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.94 ($15.22) and last traded at €12.66 ($14.89), with a volume of 73943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.82).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.29. The stock has a market cap of $674.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

