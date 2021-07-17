Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.