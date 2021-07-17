Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.53 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $641.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

