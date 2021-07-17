Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

AFRM stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

