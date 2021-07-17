AI Doctor Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $40,314.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

