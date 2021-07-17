Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

Shares of AIR opened at €110.64 ($130.16) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.12.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

