Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.