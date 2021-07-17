Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $611.55 and last traded at $611.55. 2,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.09.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $54,420.00. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

