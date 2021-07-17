Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$49.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.63. The stock has a market cap of C$52.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.