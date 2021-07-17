Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $722.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $216,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

