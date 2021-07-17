Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $443.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

